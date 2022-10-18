Arts Alliance Media Launches Screenlighter TMS

Courtesy Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has announced the launch of Screenlighter, a new theater management system (TMS) designed for small and independent cinemas. Screenlighter compacts Screenwriter, the company’s flagship TMS, into a dashboard that meets the operational requirements of independent and 1-4 screen cinemas. Available beginning in 2023, Screenlighter will enable cinemas to centrally manage screens, content, and KDMs from one location. AAM’s new TMS package installs on cinemas’ existing hardware, meaning exhibitors can retain their current infrastructure.

“We understand that for smaller cinema owners, finding a trusted and easy-to-use TMS toolset at the right price can be challenging,” explained Dale Miller, chief commercial officer at AAM. “That’s why, after analyzing their essential workflows and listening to our global network of integrators and exhibition partners, we’ve deployed a dedicated solution that caters to their business needs.”

Alan Bowen, general manager and chief financial officer at AAM, added, “Until now, first-rate theater management software had naturally aligned with the operational practices of global cinema organizations, leaving a large proportion of the market in need of a reliable TMS that simplifies daily workflows. With flexible onboarding and the support of our growing global NOC team, small and independent cinemas can count on Screenlighter to help transform business operations.”