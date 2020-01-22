Arts Alliance Media Supports Sundance Film Festival for Fourth Consecutive Year

PRESS RELEASE

Arts Alliance Media will provide their Screenwriter Theatre Management System (TMS) and software support to the Sundance Film Festival for the fourth consecutive year.

Sundance Institute will use AAM’s Screenwriter TMS at six 2020 Sundance Film Festival screening locations across Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah, from January 23 to February 2, 2020.

“We really enjoy working with AAM and their Technical team. They are amazing partners and work seamlessly with us on our out of the box usage of their software. By pointing all our theatres to one central LMS which can efficiently push content to our venues, we now have the ability to save time, money, and take cars off of the road,” noted Holden Payne, Technical Director of Exhibition and Production at Sundance Institute.

The Sundance Film Festival selects around 200 feature-length and short films every year and was attended by at least 122,000 people in 2019.

Screenwriter, installed in over 45,000 cinema screens worldwide, enables staff to monitor screens, schedule features, trailers and advertisements and control playback all from one intuitive interface. As well as automating common operational tasks, such as playlist and schedule building, Screenwriter ensures that the correct KDMs (Key Delivery Messages – the security keys required to unlock content for playback) are in place.

Any potential content, connectivity or KDM issues are highlighted so staff can resolve them ahead of time and keep screenings running on schedule. This will help the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to handle any last-minute schedule changes, content alterations or VIP screenings to ensure the same great experience to all their audiences.

Peter Kim, Vice President of Sales at Arts Alliance Media, said, “We’re delighted that Sundance Institute has selected AAM as their software partner for the fourth consecutive year. The Sundance Film Festival is a landmark event and Screenwriter’s versatility and reliability will ensure maximum support as they anticipate another record-breaking year.”