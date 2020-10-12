Atom Tickets Announces New Partnership with the Independent Cinema Alliance

Atom Tickets and the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) have announced a partnership that will bring Atom’s digital, contactless ticketing services to independent cinemas across the U.S..

A trade association for independent, community-focused theaters in the U.S., the ICA represents 3,000 screens across 175 companies. Premiere Cinemas (located in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, and South Carolina), CineLux Theatres (California), Rainbow Cinemas (Alabama), Park Plaza Cinema (South Carolina), Palace Cinema (Tennessee), and Hollywood 20 Cinema (Tennessee) will be among the first group of ICA members to sell tickets through Atom’s app and website under the new partnership.

Said Premiere’s Martin Watson in a statement: “While we have focused on delivering a safe and entertaining experience across our 28 locations, contactless ticketing has been something we knew we wanted to offer our customers but until Atom Tickets partnered with ICA, we didn’t have an easy way to get access to that kind of technology. We’re thrilled to have Atom as a partner and look forward to working with them to drive awareness for our locations being back in business.”

Technical integration will be coordinated by Atom’s in-house technical support and onboarding team, and theaters that wish to integrate Atom ticketing on their websites are able to do so. In the last few months, Atom has also launched a feature allowing moviegoers to purchase tickets within the Snapchat app.

Of Atom’s new relationship with the ICA, Head of Corporate Development and Exhibitor Relations Max Lynn said: “We’re thrilled to have this much-needed partnership in place during this critical time for independent cinemas and are committed to marketing them to our movie fans. We must do what we can to help our industry succeed. Delivering the best movie ticketing technology for theaters of all sizes and making it easier for movie fans to enjoy going to the movies is core to our mission.”

Added Todd Halstead, executive director of the ICA: “ICA is committed to creating opportunities for independent exhibitors and we are excited to launch our new partnership with Atom. People want to get back to the movies, and Atom’s industry-leading digital ticketing platform and their marketing support will help independent exhibitors bring back the magic of moviegoing to communities across the country.”