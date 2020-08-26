Atom Tickets Launches Ticketing Feature Within Snapchat

Atom Tickets has launched a new ticketing function within Snapchat that allows fans to buy tickets and organize movie nights without leaving the social app.

Available now, Movie Tickets by Atom—what is known as a Snap Mini—gives North American Snapchat users the ability to watch movie trailers, buy tickets, and share their movie night plans with friends directly inside the app. After purchasing a ticket, users can share a post listing the details of the event with individual friends, a group, or to a Snap Story; friends can then click on a link to purchase their own tickets and choose seats nearby via reserved seat maps that include information on socially distanced seating measures adopted by individual theaters. In addition, purchasers can avoid ticket lines by using a QR code from their smartphone for contactless scanning.

Movie Tickets by Atom supports ticketing for all of Atom’s exhibitor partners, including AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Harkins Theaters, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, Studio Movie Grill, Malco Theatres, Landmark Theatres, ArcLight Cinemas, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres.

“With safety measures in place and movie fans eager to return to the movies, we knew the timing was right to launch Atom’s ticketing experience on Snapchat,” said Atom Tickets co-founder and chairman Matthew Bakal in a statement. “We’re happy to provide a safe, contactless digital service that gives movie fans what they want—a little time to escape and enjoy a movie. We’re sure the new Movie Tickets By Atom Mini, which builds upon our existing DNA as a socially driven platform, will make moviegoing easier and bring friends together.”

Today’s announcement follows the results of a recent survey of 16,000 moviegoers conducted by Atom in which 74% said they were ready to return to theaters within the next month and 40% said they were ready to return immediately. The survey also found that the most important safety measures for respondents were spaced seating and wearing masks (both staff and guests).

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Movie Tickets By Atom launch on Snapchat,” added Snap, Inc. director of platform partnerships Alston Cheek. “Atom has built a seamless ecommerce experience for the Snap Minis platform, bringing the best of Atom Tickets to Snapchatters across North America.”

As noted in the release announcing Atom’s new Snapchat feature, the forthcoming theatrical release calendar includes such films as Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. Last weekend, Solstice Studios’ Unhinged became the first major film to release wide in North American theaters since the pandemic began. The Russell Crowe thriller debuted to just over $4 million from 1,823 screens.