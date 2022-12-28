Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $1B Globally

Courtesy Walt Disney Studios / 20th Century Studios

With a strong Tuesday performance, Avatar: The Way of Water has now surpassed $1 billion globally in 14 days, becoming the fastest release to cross that threshold since Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021 and the fastest during 2022. It has become the 6th film to ever cross $1 billion in its first two weeks of release and 4th Disney release to do so. With a cumulative performance to date of $1.02 billion globally, Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed the global cume of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955.7M) and Jurassic World: Dominion ($1 billion), making Avatar the #2 release of 2022 and #3 release of the pandemic era.

Internationally, the film brought $50.8M in on Tuesday for an international cume of $712.7M. Avatar: The Way of Water now stands as the #2 release of 2022 and #3 MPA release of the pandemic era. Domestically, despite the disruption caused by Storm Elliott, Avatar’s domestic 4-day weekend tally of $95.5M was on par with Rogue One’s corresponding $96M 2nd weekend. The $23.8M domestic take on Tuesday is +31% ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water’s first Tuesday, giving the film the #1 and #2 top-grossing Tuesdays of the year. The cumulative domestic total now stands at $317.1M.



Key Markets (Cumes):

China: $108.2M

France: $68.2M

Korea: $57.4M

Germany: $46.5M

India: $40.7M

United Kingdom: $37.2M

Mexico: $29.5M

Australia: $25.2M

Italy: $23.8M

Spain: $20.3M

Brazil: $19.0M

Indonesia: $12.9M