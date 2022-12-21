Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $550M Global

Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $550M global mark, with estimated results for Tuesday, December 20th of $18.3M domestic, $40.5M international, and $58.8M global. The film’s cumulative performance to date stands at $168.6M domestic, $387.3M international, and $555.9M global.
Key Markets (Cumes):
China: $66.5M
France: $32.3M
Korea: $29.8M
India: $24.4M
Germany: $23.5M
United Kingdom: $18.9M
Mexico: $17.6M
Australia: $14.3M
Italy: $12.7M
Brazil: $11.4M
Spain: $9.7M
Indonesia: $6.5M
Share this post