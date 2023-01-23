Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $2B Globally, Sixth-Highest Earning Film Ever

Image courtesy: 20th Century Studios

This past weekend, the Disney and 20th Century Studios sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed $2B at the global box office, now ranking #6 all time.

With $2.02B, the film now ranks only behind:

2009’s Avatar ($2.92B) 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79B) 1997’s Titanic ($2.19B) 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06B) 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04B)

With $1.42B overseas, it ranks #4 all time, behind only:

2009’s Avatar ($2.13B) 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($1.94B) 1997’s Titanic ($1.53B)

Water’s top overseas totals to date include:

China ($229.7M) France ($129.8M) Germany ($117.0M) South Korea ($96.9M) U.K. ($81.9M) India ($57.9M) Australia ($55.1M) Mexico ($51.4M) Spain ($47.0M) Italy ($45.3M)

With $598.2M domestically, Water also ranks #13 all time, behind only: