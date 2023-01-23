Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $2B Globally, Sixth-Highest Earning Film Ever

News & Analysis • Boxoffice Staff • January 23 2023
Image courtesy: 20th Century Studios

This past weekend, the Disney and 20th Century Studios sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed $2B at the global box office, now ranking #6 all time.

With $2.02B, the film now ranks only behind:

  1. 2009’s Avatar ($2.92B)
  2. 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79B)
  3. 1997’s Titanic ($2.19B)
  4. 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06B)
  5. 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04B)

With $1.42B overseas, it ranks #4 all time, behind only:

  1. 2009’s Avatar ($2.13B)
  2. 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($1.94B)
  3. 1997’s Titanic ($1.53B)

Water’s top overseas totals to date include:

  1. China ($229.7M)
  2. France ($129.8M)
  3. Germany ($117.0M)
  4. South Korea ($96.9M)
  5. U.K. ($81.9M)
  6. India ($57.9M)
  7. Australia ($55.1M)
  8. Mexico ($51.4M)
  9. Spain ($47.0M)
  10. Italy ($45.3M)

With $598.2M domestically, Water also ranks #13 all time, behind only:

  1. 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6M)
  2. 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M)
  3. 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M)
  4. 2009’s Avatar ($785.2M)
  5. 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7M)
  6. 2018’s Black Panther ($700.4M)
  7. 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8M)
  8. 1997’s Titanic ($659.3M)
  9. 2015’s Jurassic World ($653.4M)
  10. 2012’s The Avengers: ($623.3M)
  11. 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620.1M)
  12. 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M)

