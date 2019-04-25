Avengers: Endgame Brings in $169M from Opening Day Overseas

Avengers: Endgame is off to a $169 million start from 25 material markets overseas. Disney is reporting higher opening day grosses for Endgame than its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, in each major market already in release.

China is currently leading the pack with a $107.5 million opening day haul (including midnight screenings), the highest industry debut of all time in the world’s second-biggest movie market.

The roll-out continues today with releases in Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Panama, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia. The domestic release is scheduled for tomorrow, when it will open in a record 4,662+ screens, including over 3,900 3D locations, 410 IMAX screens, 785 Premium Large Format screens and 250 immersive seating locations. Domestic previews are scheduled to begin tonight at 6pm.

Disney is shying away from providing detailed comps at this stage, citing that Avengers: Endgame Wednesday roll-out would provide an inconsistent measure. The studio, however, isn’t holding back in touting Endgame‘s opening day records, listed under the opening day’s international grosses below:



Territories GBO China $107.5M Korea $8.4M Australia $7.0M France $6.0M Italy $5.8M Germany $5.6M Philippines $3.9M Hong Kong $2.7M Taiwan $2.6M Indonesia $2.5M Thailand $2.4M Malaysia $2.0M Other $12.6M Total $169.0M

RECORDS

Avengers: Endgame opened at #1 in all markets.

· China: Highest all-time industry single day (including midnights) . The midnights were also all-time highest. Avengers: Infinity War opened on a Friday.



· Hong Kong: Highest all-time industry single day. +98% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Taiwan: Highest all-time industry single day. +50% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Thailand: Highest all-time industry single day. +36% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Australia: Highest all-time industry single day. +17% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· New Zealand: Highest all-time industry single day. +45% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Philippines: Highest all-time industry single day. +45% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Korea: Highest all-time industry single day in admissions and highest non-holiday opening day. +40% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Indonesia: Highest all-time industry opening day. +42% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Malaysia: Highest all-time industry opening day. +40% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Singapore: #3 highest all-time industry opening day. +39% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Italy: #2 highest all-time industry opening day. +66% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Germany: #3 highest all-time industry opening day. +95% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· France: Highest ever MCU opening day. +64% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day.

· Rest of Europe: Highest all-time industry opening day in the Netherlands, Greece and Egypt. #3 highest all-time industry opening day in Austria and Iceland. Highest superhero opening day of all-time in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, KSA, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

· UK: While opening today, early indications point to record setting midnights (no grosses for UK included in the $169.0M).