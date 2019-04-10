Avengers: Endgame Sells Five Times Stronger Than Infinity War In First Week Pre-Sales on Fandango

Fandango’s official press release:

Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies, reports that in its first seven days of presales, “Avengers: Endgame” (opening April 26) sold five times as many tickets as “Avengers: Infinity War” sold in its first seven days of presales.



A few other notable achievements for “Endgame” on Fandango:



Thousands of showtimes are already sold-out across the country.



Fandango’s exhibition partners are continually posting new showtimes (some as early as 4:00 am and 6:30 am Friday, April 26) and adding new screens on Fandango to meet the fan demand. Despite the sellouts, “Endgame” tickets are still available at theaters through opening weekend on Fandango.



“Endgame” now holds the record for Fandango’s best first week and first day of presales, eclipsing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”



On Monday and Tuesday of this week, “Avengers: Endgame” was the top daily ticket-seller on Fandango, outselling every film currently in release, even though the film doesn’t open for another sixteen days.



“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a record amount of fans reporting sick to work or taking the day off on Friday, April 26 because they’ll be attending opening day screenings of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Even though ‘Endgame’ has sold out thousands of showtimes, there are still plenty of tickets still available on Fandango for the year’s most anticipated movie.”



Exclusive “Avengers: Endgame” gift cards are also now on sale on Fandango



About Fandango



Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie information, ticketing to more than 30,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video, home entertainment and fan merchandise. Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renown movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Movieclips, the #1 movie trailers and content channel on YouTube. Fandango’s movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms from Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others. Fandango’s video on-demand service, FandangoNOW offers new release and catalog movies and next-day TV shows to more than 200 million connected, over-the-top (OTT) and mobile devices. In Latin America, the company operates leading online ticketers Ingresso.com and Fandango Latin America.