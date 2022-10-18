B&B Theatres Acquires Northshore Cinema 8 in Portland, TX

Courtesy B&B Theatres

B&B Theatres has announced the acquisition of an 8-screen cinema location in Portland, Texas. The deal marks the Midwest company’s fifth location in the Lone Star State. Following an estimated three-day closure, the cinema group hopes to reopen the facility under the B&B banner in a few weeks. The company will install their point-of-sale system and institute their loyalty program for the reopening. Talks are underway about potential future changes to the facility, but details on further updates have not yet been finalized.

B&B Theatres President and CEO, Bob Bagby said, “We are very excited to grow our brand in Texas. This location is a perfect fit for our circuit and we can’t wait to show the Corpus Christi area what B&B has to offer. The current owner, Jeff, has done an amazing job with this location and we can’t wait to continue the legacy he has built for many years to come. I am so thankful to be working alongside my wife Bridget and my three adult children Bobbie Bagby Ford, Brittanie Bagby Baker and Brock Bagby as they take the company into the 4th generation and nearly 100-years of show business. We love what we do and believe in the future of this exciting industry.”

Exiting owner Jeffery Dinger said, “I have loved serving this community since 2005 when I built the Northshore 8. This has been my passion for many years and I wanted to ensure my theater went to a circuit that was innovative and growing. B&B was the perfect fit, and I can’t wait to see what they do to this beautiful location.”