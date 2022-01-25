Harkness Donates Two Screens to BAFTA’s Redeveloped Headquarters

Run Run Shaw Theatre (Courtesy Image)

Cinema screen manufacturer Harkness has donated two screens to BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) for the independent arts charity’s redeveloped headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London.

The screens, both mini perforated, are a Matt Plus at 10.4m x 4.70m in the BAFTA headquarters’ Princess Anne Theatre, which has also been upgraded to a Dolby Theatre, and a High Contrast Grey Preview at 4.70m x 2.02m in the Run Run Shaw Theatre.

“Harkness have very kindly gifted two cinema screens to the redevelopment of our headquarters which will create some fabulous spaces to enable us to take to the next level our programme of support for newcomers to the creative industries,” said BAFTA head of property, Pauline Campbell, in a statement.

BAFTA’s headquarters have been redeveloped to double the building’s capacity and install state-of-the-art technology throughout. The project will create an entire floor devoted to the organization’s learning and new talent programs, which will enable it to support the career development of over 80,000 people in the creative industries each year.