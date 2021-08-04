Beem and Sparkrise Join Forces for Top Gun Event Featuring Val Kilmer

Beem Logo

Beem and Sparkrise announced today that they are hosting a one-of-a-kind digital event surrounding the 1986 movie Top Gun. The event, titled “Top Gun Summer Celebration”, will be streamed from Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer’s HelMel Studio. Kilmer is helping to launch the social innovation company Sparkrise, which will host a series of events bringing fans, celebrities, brands, and nonprofits together in support of some of today’s most relevant causes.

This special live-streaming event will feature appearances by various members of the original cast, a few of Kilmer’s well-known friends, celebrity cameos, surprise musical performances of legendary Top Gun songs, and drop ins from some of the finest fighter pilots in the world.

The event is taking place on Saturday, August 28th at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and will be hosted on Beem. Top Gun fans can learn about details of the event and purchase tickets (individual or bulk) at www.sparkrise.com/go/topgun, allowing them to connect with other aficionados of the film and interact with some of the film’s cast members.

Beem, co-producer of the event, is a platform at the intersection of the creator economy, digital media, NFTs, and crypto. The platform gives users the ability to host virtual events with friends, sell tickets, and run a Q&A with up to 10 presenters live on camera and 1 million attendees, while simultaneously showcasing in-sync HD video with the ability to pause, jump to a scene, etc. Other features include the ability to generate tips or donations, a fully-fledged Video On Demand infrastructure for worldwide distribution of content, and even NFT minting, dropping and trading capabilities (coming this fall).

“The next generation of platforms will be communities built on top of fair and transparent technology layers that give creators full ownership over their audience and content while opening up direct monetization channels”, said Mihai Crasneanu, Beem’s co-founder and CEO. “Beem was born from this vision, and this is our first step in this direction”

Beem and Sparkrise joined forces to use Beem’s proprietary technology to enable a new kind of experience for fans and re-energize the life of the films that are loved by many. The first endeavor in the partnership is to honor the Top Gun fandom and celebrate those who have served since the film’s initial release in 1986.

“This event is sure to be a lot of fun but also comes as a timely recognition of the incredible sacrifice and dedication of our service men and women,” said Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps Combat Veteran who served in Iraq and is now the Congressional Representative for the 6th district of Massachusetts. “With a growing population of post 9.11 veterans, many of whom the USO supports, we need more events like this which connect service members and civilians around their shared passions. Films like Top Gun help make that connection.”

On the heels of Val Kilmer’s biographical documentary, Val, which premiered last month at Cannes, this event serves as a bold announcement of his values and passions. He brings together his work in philanthropy (with partners Twainmania and The USO) with his eye for innovation with Sparkrise and Beem. You can attend this special event by yourself or host a gathering of friends to watch with you. Tickets are $8.95 and can be purchased at www.sparkrise.com/go/topgun.

“Can’t wait for the mega party that is, Top Gun Summer Celebration, streaming live from my studio in Los Angeles, in support of The USO and The TwainMania Foundation,” said Kilmer. “Live music. Special friends. It’s going to be truly spectacular.”

Disclaimer: The Boxoffice Company is the parent company of both Boxoffice Pro and Beem.