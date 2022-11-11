Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at $30.8M Overseas Through Thursday, $28M in Thursday Night Domestic Previews

Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned $30.8M from 43 overseas markets through its first two days.
Top overseas markets to date include:
- France ($3.8M)
- Mexico ($3.1M)
- South Korea ($2.3M)
- Brazil ($2.0M)
- Australia ($1.8M)
On Wednesday, the film previously earned a $10.1M opening day from 17 overseas markets.
A comparison to the overseas start for 2018’s Black Panther would be inexact, because that February release opened during the major Asian holiday Lunar New Year.
The original film also earned a $105.0M total in China, while industry reports say the sequel is unlikely to receive a Chinese release.
On the domestic side, Wakanda earned $28M through Thursday night previews.
Disney says the title has already accumulated $66M in advance ticket sales for its opening frame. Among 2022 Marvel releases, that’s higher than for Thor: Love and Thunder but below Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Boxoffice PRO‘s updated weekend forecast currently projects $170M-$205M for Wakanda‘s domestic opening frame.
Share this post