Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at $30.8M Overseas Through Thursday, $28M in Thursday Night Domestic Previews

Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned $30.8M from 43 overseas markets through its first two days.

Top overseas markets to date include:

France ($3.8M) Mexico ($3.1M) South Korea ($2.3M) Brazil ($2.0M) Australia ($1.8M)

On Wednesday, the film previously earned a $10.1M opening day from 17 overseas markets.

A comparison to the overseas start for 2018’s Black Panther would be inexact, because that February release opened during the major Asian holiday Lunar New Year.

The original film also earned a $105.0M total in China, while industry reports say the sequel is unlikely to receive a Chinese release.

On the domestic side, Wakanda earned $28M through Thursday night previews.

Disney says the title has already accumulated $66M in advance ticket sales for its opening frame. Among 2022 Marvel releases, that’s higher than for Thor: Love and Thunder but below Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Boxoffice PRO‘s updated weekend forecast currently projects $170M-$205M for Wakanda‘s domestic opening frame.