Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes $10.1M Opening Day from 17 Overseas Markets

Ahead of its domestic debut this weekend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened yesterday in 17 overseas markets, earning an estimated $10.1M.

Top markets include France ($2.2M), Korea ($1.4M), Indonesia ($900K), Germany ($900K), and Thailand ($800K). First day overall results are estimated at +225% ahead of Black Adam, +45% ahead of The Batman, -27% below Black Panther (which opened during Chinese New Year) and -31% below Thor: Love & Thunder (which opened during holidays).

The film opened #1 in all Asia-Pacific and European markets. Market shares have been strong across all markets, with most key markets above 50% and as high as 99%. Indonesia and the Philippines each had the 4th highest opening day during the pandemic era with a 99% market share. In France, the film was the 3rd highest opening day of 2022 to date with a 70% market share.

Despite only being previews, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was #1 across the Latin American region yesterday, including both Brazil and Mexico. Ahead of today’s openings, previews not included in the $10.1M cume have generated $1.5M in Mexico and $1M in Brazil, with a total of $4M across the Latin America region as a whole.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues rolling out this weekend and will be open in nearly all international markets by Sunday. Significant markets not opening this weekend are China and Russia.