Black Widow Crosses $200M Worldwide, Fastest to Reach $100M Domestically During the Pandemic

Photo Credits: Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh as Yelena in©Marvel Studios' BLACK WIDOW. Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Disney’s latest global update on the first Marvel Studios release in two years provides news that Black Widow crossed the $200 million global threshold on Wednesday after five days of domestic release and eight days in international theaters. It also crossed $100 million in North America after just five days, the quickest of any film since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Domestically, the film added $5.4 million yesterday to reach $100.6 million, while the overseas Wednesday haul came in at $7.7 million for a $100.7 million total. In all, the global tally stands at $201.3 million through yesterday.

Widow is just the fourth film in 16 months to reach $100 million in North America, following in the footsteps of this spring and summer’s A Quiet Place Part II ($150.9 million through Tuesday), F9 ($141.9 million and counting), and Godzilla vs. Kong ($100.6 million). Respectively, those films hit the century mark after 15, 8, and 81 days of release.

Boxoffice Pro will offer up forecasts for the Marvel film’s second domestic weekend in a report later today as the film’s sophomore frame goes head-to-head with new releases Space Jam: A New Legacy and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. Last week, it opened to a pandemic-best $80.4 million weekend.

Widow is only active in 12 overseas markets so far with additional openings planned in the coming weeks.