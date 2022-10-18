Blue Cinema to Open Location in Chur, Switzerland

Courtesy of blue Cinema, Copyright Gabor Gyenese

An eight auditorium cinema that can accommodate up to 400 visitors is currently being built in Chur, Switzerland. Complete with an IMAX and restaurant with a rooftop terrace, the project will celebrate its opening on October 27th. Construction began in 2018, but was postponed due to objections from residents and the ensuing pandemic. The cinema is equipped with series 4 laser projectors from the Belgian company Barco, loudspeakers from CineNova and audio technology from Dolby.

“We are pleased to be able to continue our long-standing successful cooperation with blue Cinema with this project in Chur and are completely convinced that future viewers will be just as enthusiastic about this cinema as we are,” said Marcel Kober of German cinema integrator Cine Project.

“We firmly believe in the future of cinema – and the new opening in Chur is impressive proof of this. It’s due to long-standing partners like Cine Project, that we are able to combine cinema and entertainment and, thus, to offer our guests an unforgettable experience,” explained Grégoire Schnegg, chief product officer of blue Cinema.