Bon Jovi to Kick Off 2021 Encore Drive-In Nights Concert Series

Courtesy of Encore Live

Bon Jovi is kicking off the 2021 edition of Encore Drive-In Nights, an ongoing series that broadcasts never-before-seen, one-night-only concerts to outdoor venues.

The Bon Jovi concert will screen at roughly 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters in the U.S., Canada and Ireland, along with select indoor cinemas across the globe. The premiere date in North America is May 22, 2021, with international release dates to be announced soon.

Kicked off last year in response to the shutdown of concert venues due to Covid-19, Encore Drive-In Nights has hosted concerts by major acts including Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown.

“Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season!” said Walter Kinzie, CEO at Encore Drive-In Nights, in a statement. “The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way.”

Encore Drive-In Nights is presented by event production company Encore Live. Trafalgar Releasing will distribute the concert to indoor cinemas.

Tickets for the Bon Jovi show go on sale April 29 at 12 p.m. ET at bonjoviconcert.com. For more information and to check for screening locations, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater.

You can also find a full list of safety procedures for the screenings at encorenights.com.