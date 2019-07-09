Bow Tie Cinemas Plans ‘Ultimate’ Cinema Complex in Greenwich, CT

Bow Tie Cinemas and The Ashforth Company announced that they are working together on the development of a new Bow Tie Cinemas Ultimate cinema complex, to be located on Railroad Avenue, steps from Bow Tie Cinemas’ existing Criterion at Greenwich Plaza. Bow Tie Cinemas Ultimate include reserved luxury recliner seating in all auditoriums, a full restaurant menu, and a full bar with food and drinks served to your seat.



“The busy lifestyle led by today’s entertainment consumers often forces a choice between seeing a movie and having a great meal and a cocktail,” says Ben Moss, CEO of Bow Tie Cinemas. “Now at Bow Tie Ultimate locations, our valued guests can reserve a luxury recliner seat in advance, arrive at the theater at a convenient time without rushing and enjoy a great meal and a cocktail during the movie. Bow Tie Ultimate takes the moviegoing experience to a whole new level, and we’re delighted to expand the Ultimate footprint in Fairfield County.”