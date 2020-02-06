Sony/Columbia’s Little Women has crossed $100 million at the domestic box office, the studio announced Thursday (the total cume now stands at $100.005 million). That makes it the second 2020 Best Picture nominee released by Sony – including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – to have crossed the threshold. Notably, it also represents just the third time that a film directed, written and produced by women has been nominated in the Best Picture category.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Little Women is up for a total of six Oscars including Best Actress (Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Gerwig) this Sunday.

Little Women was released on December 25 and grossed $29.23 million over the five-day Christmas weekend. It has enjoyed strong weekend-to-weekend holds throughout its run and has also been a strong performer overseas, with a total of $64.61 million internationally and $164.24 million worldwide to date off a reported $40 million budget.