Weekend Estimates: Uncharted ($23.25M) & Dog ($10.13M) Post Strong Holds; Studio 666 ($1.58M) & Cyrano ($1.4M) Debut Quietly

Less than a week ahead of The Batman’s hugely-anticipated theatrical rollout, the major studios opted against releasing any new product in theaters this weekend, allowing Sony’s Uncharted to retain the No. 1 spot over its sophomore frame with an estimated $23.25M. Another holdover, the Channing Tatum dramedy Dog, also showed strong legs in second place. Elsewhere, Open Road debuted the Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666 and UAR rolled out Cyrano in semi-wide release.

After surpassing expectations last weekend with a solid $44.01M three-day tally, Uncharted held well in its sophomore frame, with a 47% drop from its debut. The Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg video game adaptation seems to have benefitted from strong word-of-mouth (its Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score stands at a winning 90%), as well as goodwill from Holland’s starring turn in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continues to be a force at the North American box office nearly three months out from its initial release.

Overseas, Uncharted grossed an estimated $35M from 64 markets, including $4.4M in the U.K. (down just 12% for a total of $24.8M), $4.1M in France (-36%, $12.2M), $3M in Australia (-26%, $7.8M), $2.6M in Germany (-23%, $6.7M), $1.5M in Italy (-43%, $4.9M), $1.4M in Spain (-33%, $8.8M) and $1.3M in Mexico (-29%, $4.3M). Its international total is now $143M and the global tally is $226.4M. Uncharted is set to open in China on March 14.

United Artists’ Dog also enjoyed a strong hold in its second frame, down just 32% to an estimated $10.13M after opening to a better-than-expected $14.88M over the Friday-to-Sunday period last weekend. The Channing Tatum dramedy, which has $30.9M to date, has the potential to weather the Batman storm relatively well next weekend given its strong appeal to older females.

Spider-Man: No Way Home remained in third place with an estimated $5.75M in its 11th weekend (a drop of just 38%), bringing the total for the MCU blockbuster to an extraordinary $779.89M to date. It remains to be seen whether the Sony release can withstand the presence of The Batman enough to hit the $800M domestic mark, though it remains a technical possibility for now. Overseas, No Way Home grossed another $7M this weekend from 63 markets, bringing its global total to $1.85B — thereby surpassing the initial run of Titanic, which finished its original release with $1.84B worldwide.

In fourth place, Death on the Nile grossed an estimated $4.5M in its third weekend of release, down just 31% from last weekend. The Disney/20th Century Studios sequel has $32.75M to date. Overseas, the murder mystery film took in an estimated $10.6M from 47 territories, lifting its international tally to $68.5M and its worldwide total to $101.3M.

Finishing in fifth was Jackass Forever with an estimated $3.18M in its fourth weekend, bringing the total for the Paramount comedy to $52.07M. Overseas, it grossed an estimated $1.7M from 4 markets for an international total of $16M and a worldwide tally of $68.07M.

Opening in sixth place was Studio 666, the meta horror-comedy in which the Foo Fighters (starring as themselves) battle supernatural forces while recording their tenth album in an Encino mansion. Debuting exclusively in theaters, the Open Road title came in below expectations with a soft $1.58M from 2,306 locations, with a good chunk of the audience presumably consisting of pre-existing fans of the band. Reviews for the film were mixed.

Universal’s Marry Me dropped to seventh place with an estimated $1.85M, bringing the total for the Jennifer Lopez rom-com to $20.21M through the end of its third weekend. Overseas, the film grossed an estimated $2.65M from 67 territories for a total of $23.67M internationally and $56.6M worldwide.

Following that in eighth place was Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2, which took in an estimated $2.11M in its tenth weekend. The animated sequel has a total of $151.2M so far in North America, while overseas it now stands at $200.29M after taking in another $8.44M from 66 territories this weekend. Its worldwide tally is $351.49M.

The second new opener of the weekend, UAR’s Cyrano, took in an estimated $1.4M from 797 locations in ninth place, giving it a per-location average of $1,757. Reviews for the theatrically exclusive film, which stars Peter Dinklage as the title character and comes from director Joe Wright, were generally (if not overwhelmingly) positive. The distributor reports that the audience was 59% female. Overseas, Cyrano took in an estimated $1.04M from 10 markets.

Finally, Scream grossed an estimated $1.35M in its seventh weekend of release, bringing the total for Paramount’s horror “re-quel” to a sturdy $79.22M.

SPECIALTY RELEASES

The Godfather 50 Years, released by Paramount to celebrate the classic film’s 50th anniversary, opened in 156 locations and took in an estimated $900k for a per-location average of $5,769. It grossed an additional $1.4M overseas from 27 markets, including $395k in the U.K. and $135k in Mexico.

Neon’s The Worst Person in the World continued doing good business in limited release with an estimated $421,672 from 554 locations. The domestic total for the critically-acclaimed title is now $1.82M.

ShortsTV’s 2022 Oscar Nominated Short Films grossed an estimated $402k in its opening weekend from 355 locations, for a per-location average of $1,133.

Sideshow/Janus Films’ Drive My Car grossed an estimated $148,227 from 162 locations, bringing the total for the Best Picture nominee to $1.84M.