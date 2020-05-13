Boxoffice Pro LIVE Sessions: ICTA Technology Reboot Camp

Cinema technology leaders from across the industry came together in a recent edition of Boxoffice Pro LIVE Sessions, in partnership with the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA), dedicated to addressing equipment care and maintenance as movie theaters around the world prepare to reopen.
Divided into five different sections, the session moderated by Frank Tees, VP of Technical Sales Support at Moving Image Technologies, featured technology experts sharing insights and advice on how to make sure cinema equipment is ready for a return to business.
Wondering if your cinema technology passes the test? The series of videos below will help you make sure your auditoriums are optimized for audiences.
ICTA Technology ReBOOT Camp
Projector Power Ups
Dan Ruppel, Director, Field Service, Strong Technical Services
Cinema Servers (SMS/TMS): Ready to Play Content?
Kobe Bone, CEO, Tri State Digital Cinema Service
Restoring Your Cinema Audio System
Barry Ferrell, VP Cinema Product Development & Strategy, QSC
Screen Considerations When Reopening Cinemas
Matt Jahans, SVP Technology Harkness Screens
Rebooting the PoS: Reopening Sales Channels and Reducing Human Contact
Alan Roe, CEO, Jacro
HELPFUL LINKS
Manufacturer Information Links
Server SMS/TMS Links to OEM Info
Maintenance During Long-Term Closures
General Information List of Videos
