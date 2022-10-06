Bullet Train Joins List of 2022 $100M Earners

Sony Pictures’ R-rated action comedy Bullet Train cleared the $100M mark on Friday, September 30, the 13th release of 2022 to do so and the first since Nope on August 9.
Here’s the list of 2022’s films which have reached a $100M domestic total so far, listed chronologically by the date they cleared that nine-digit threshold:
The Batman on Sunday, March 6, day #3 of release
Uncharted also on Sunday, March 6, day #17 of release
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Friday, April 15, day #8 of release
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Saturday, May 7, day #2 of release
The Lost City on Friday, May 27, day #64 of release
Top Gun: Maverick on Sunday, May 29, day #3 of release
Jurassic World: Dominion on Saturday, June 11, day #2 of release
Lightyear on Friday, July 1, day #15 of release
Minions: The Rise of Gru on Sunday, July 3, day #3 of release
Thor: Love and Thunder on Saturday, July 9, day #2 of release
Elvis on Friday, July 15, day #22 of release
Nope on Tuesday, August 9, day #19 of release
Bullet Train on Friday, September 30, day #57 of release
