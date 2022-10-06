Bullet Train Joins List of 2022 $100M Earners

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • October 06 2022
Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures’ R-rated action comedy Bullet Train cleared the $100M mark on Friday, September 30, the 13th release of 2022 to do so and the first since Nope on August 9.

Here’s the list of 2022’s films which have reached a $100M domestic total so far, listed chronologically by the date they cleared that nine-digit threshold:

The Batman on Sunday, March 6, day #3 of release

Uncharted also on Sunday, March 6, day #17 of release

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Friday, April 15, day #8 of release

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Saturday, May 7, day #2 of release

The Lost City on Friday, May 27, day #64 of release

Top Gun: Maverick on Sunday, May 29, day #3 of release

Jurassic World: Dominion on Saturday, June 11, day #2 of release

Lightyear on Friday, July 1, day #15 of release

Minions: The Rise of Gru on Sunday, July 3, day #3 of release

Thor: Love and Thunder on Saturday, July 9, day #2 of release

Elvis on Friday, July 15, day #22 of release

Nope on Tuesday, August 9, day #19 of release

Bullet Train on Friday, September 30, day #57 of release

Share this post

News Stories