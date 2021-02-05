C. Cretors & Co. Launches New Sanitizing Chamber, Standing Shield, Hand Sanitizing Stands

Courtesy: C. Cretors & Co.

PRESS RELEASE —

C. Cretors and Company, a designer and manufacturer of food processing and concession equipment, has announced the launch of five new COVID-19 inspired products.

Courtesy: C. Cretors & Co.

UV-C Sanitizing Chamber with Patent Pending 360 Degree Rotating Rack

This patent pending UV-C Sanitizing Chamber will sanitize a wide range of items covering 360 degrees within an impressive 1-5 minute cycle with UV-C light (Germicidal 254nm). The chamber will quickly and safely disinfect items such as safety goggles, keys, phones, utensils, eye glasses, and tablets. The patent pending rotating carousel rack is designed to hold various-sized items and expose all contact surfaces evenly to sanitizing rays as it turns inside the chamber.

Five interior Philips 36-Watt UVC lights (Germicidal 254nm) with life expectancy of 8,500 hours assures even exposure of items to UV-C light. The unique digital display indicates when bulbs are near end of life (8,000 hours). At 8,500 hours, the machine will shut down until the bulbs are replaced and control is reset enforcing safety protocols. An internal fan and replaceable filter minimizes foul ozone odors generated by UV-C lights.

Other features include four time settings with a LCD countdown display, display window to view sanitizing process, and safety switch that will shut off the lights if the door is opened before end of cycle. The cabinet is constructed of durable stainless steel and is easy to clean. The unit plugs directly into any standard 15amp outlet.

Courtesy: C. Cretors & Co.

Mobile Floor Standing Shield

The Cretors Mobile Floor Standing Shield protects staff and customers from possible transmission of germs in locations where transactions take place including theaters, stadiums, hotels, and restaurants. The durable shield has an optional customizable pass-through cut-out that provides space to exchange items including currency, tickets, programs, etc.

The base includes a shelf on the backside and is constructed of 304 Stainless Steel. The base is mounted on locking casters that allow the mobile shield to be moved from location to location. The front of the base has space for custom signage for things such as event information, team schedules, menus, and company logos.

Courtesy: C. Cretors & Co.

Hand Sanitizing Stands

Designed to accommodate most brands of hands-free sanitizer dispensers and wipes, these universal stands are designed for high-traffic locations and are easy to place at facility entrances and exits, auditoriums, medical offices as needed or required. The Cretors Universal Sanitizer Stations are constructed from durable 304 Stainless Steel, making them sturdy, easy to wipe down, and keep clean.

The Hand Wipe Floor Stand will hold most wipe canister designs. The Counter and Floor stands will hold most battery-operated hand sanitizer dispensers with industrial double-sided adhesive. Custom-made decals can be added to both front and back of the stands. The sanitizer arrow signage is included and self-applied. Dispensers and wipes are sold separately.