Captain Marvel Soars to $20.7M Domestic Thursday Night, $44M 2-Day Overseas Total, & $34M First Day In China

Friday Update: Disney reports this morning that Captain Marvel earned a strong $20.7 million start at the domestic box office Thursday night with fan events beginning at 6pm and all other shows at 7pm. For the full view of how that compares to other films, Carol Danvers’ pre-weekend start registered:

18 percent behind Black Panther ($25.2 million)

43 percent ahead of Thor: Ragnarok ($14.5 million)

34 percent ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming ($15.4 million)

88 percent ahead of Wonder Woman ($11 million)

22 percent ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($17 million)

27 percent ahead of Beauty and the Beast ($16.3 million)

120 percent ahead of Doctor Strange ($9.4 million)

The list could go on, but as always, the caveat centers around varying release timing, holidays in some cases, and other factors. Nevertheless, this is an excellent start for the MCU’s latest chapter as the fifth highest MCU launch in history (trailing only Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Captain America: Civil War) — and more notably, the second highest among MCU solo films outside of Panther.

Internationally, the film has earned $44 million in two days across 42 territories, which excludes a flash estimate of $34 million from China’s opening day. From Disney:



It began rolling out Wednesday in 18 material markets (including Korea, France and Italy), followed by an additional 24 yesterday (including Germany, Russia, Australia and Brazil). Today, in addition to its North American debut, Captain Marvel opens in China, UK, Mexico and Spain along with Iceland, Poland, South Africa, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Venezuela and Ecuador, meaning that it will be open in all international markets this weekend except for Japan (Mar 15).



The estimated international gross of $44.0M does not include any China grosses yet. Early estimates out of China, debuting today Mar 8, indicate an opening day of around $34M, which would be the 2nd highest MCU opening day there behind only Avengers: Infinity War.



Overall, the film is opening as the #1 western release in all markets as well as the highest March debut in many and highest first stand-alone character MCU opening day in most. Some other highlights include the 2nd highest opening day in industry history in Brazil, behind only Avengers: Infinity War, as well as one of the highest ever opening days in Indonesia.

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.