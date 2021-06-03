CineLife to Release Carmen on the Lake in U.S. Theaters June 5

Event cinema distributor CineLife Entertainment, in collaboration with CinemaLive and C Major Entertainment, will release Carmen on the Lake in U.S. theaters on June 5, the company announced today. The title is a recorded performance of French composer Georges Bizet’s legendary opera Carmen as performed on the floating stage of Lake Constance in Bregenz, Austria.

Known locally as the Seebühne, the water-bound performance space includes a 7,000-seat open-air amphitheater, which serves as a backdrop for the opera famous for Spanish melodies including “Flower Song,” “Habanera” and “Toreador Song.”

The set was designed by British artist Es Devlin, who has also designed sets for musical artists including Adele, U2, Take That and Kanye West.

“At CineLife and Spotlight, we’re dedicated to providing our audiences with experiences that are captivating and tangible” said Bernadette McCabe, Executive Vice President, CineLife Entertainment, in a statement. “Carmen on the Lake provides viewers with an extraordinary musical and visual experience, with the lake and physical stage itself serving as a vehicle to tell the story along with the incredible talent of the performers.”

CineLife will screen Carmen on the Lake in theaters that follow the CinemaSafe program, which promotes health and safety guidelines supported by leading epidemiologists to ensure a safe return to movie theaters during the pandemic.

For screening locations, tickets and more information, visit https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/carmen-on-the-lake/.