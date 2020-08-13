CES+ Unveils InstaCinema, an Inflatable Projection Screen Designed Specifically for Outdoor Use

On Thursday (Aug. 13) CES+ announced the release of InstaCinema, an inflatable projection screen specifically designed for outdoor viewing in conjunction with Severtson Screens. The company is now taking orders.

“The InstaCinema is the brightest outdoor cinema screen in the world with an unheard of 2.2 gain for such large and flexible outdoor use, far superior to the matte white industry standard,” said CES+ CEO Alex Younger in a statement.

Added CES+ spokesperson Daniela Figueroa, “We are incredibly excited to announce the release of the InstaCinema Screen. Over the years, we have heard from many of our clients that they are looking for much higher quality outdoor cinema screens, particularly recently during the current COVID-19 crisis. Customers also want brighter outdoor screens, similar to those in their theaters. As such, we’ve taken the time to listen to their ideas and developed the InstaCinema Screen to provide them with a fully functional, high-quality, and portable option. We couldn’t have done this without our partners at Severtson Screens and we are grateful to them for sharing with us their decades of projection screen expertise.”

The release of InstaCinema comes at a time when outdoor viewing options – including both traditional and “pop-up” drive-ins – are flourishing in the U.S.