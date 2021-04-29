CineLife to Release Chicago: America’s Hidden War in U.S. Theaters

Image Courtesy of CineLife Entertainment

Event cinema distributor CineLife Entertainment will release the documentary Chicago: America’s Hidden War in U.S. theaters from May 12 to June 15, 2021, the company announced today.

According to a release, Chicago: America’s Hidden War deals with the title city’s epidemic of gun violence and “pulls back the curtain to expose the pervasive genocidal-like behavior in Chicago, explain what birthed and contributed to this war, and why so little has been done to stop it. Through interviews with Chicago civilians, the film explores how gun violence has permeated their homes and detrimented their lives, and ultimately serves as an inspiration for a clear path toward change, presenting viewers with an action plan on how to get involved in creating a better future for the Chicago community.”

Chicago: America’s Hidden War was directed by Daylight Supreme and produced by Dimas and Tiffany Salaberrios alongside producers Mark Shaw, John Shepard and Dr. A.R. Bernard with Miss Muffet, as well as Six+One Studios.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dimas and Tiffany Salaberrios on bringing this crucial film to audiences across the U.S.,” said Bernadette McCabe, Executive Vice President of CineLife Entertainment, in a statement. “Through bringing Chicago: America’s Hidden War to theaters, we hope to educate audiences across the country about the origins and consequences of gun violence and shed light on a subject of great importance that their direct communities may not be as familiar with yet.”

Added producers Dimas and Tiffany Salaberrios, “Films have the power to shed light on untold stories and generate meaningful outcomes. For too long, violence in Chicago has been met with apathy and outrage alone is fruitless. This movie will help all Americans learn how to tackle the urgent crisis that is going on in America’s heartland and take actions to stop it, regardless of where they are from or how they are different.”

Dimas Salaberrios’ previous credits include the 2019 documentary Emanuel, which concerns the 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

For the release, CineLife will utilize CinemaSafe, a program that promotes “protocols and guidelines developed and supported by leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theatres.”