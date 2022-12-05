Christie Adds RealLaser Cinema Projectors with Two New High-Efficiency RGB Models and a New Xenon Workhorse

Christie CP2420-RGB projector. Image courtesy: Christie

Christie announced Monday the addition of three new cinema projectors for boutique and mid-sized theatres.

The new Christie Cinelife+ Series CP2415-RGB and CP2420-RGB offer hig energy efficiency with Real|Laser illumination and a low cost of operation for their brightness class in the industry. The CP2415-Xe, with dependable Xenon illumination, provides a low upfront cost of ownership for theatres with screens up to 58 feet wide.

The new 15,000 lumen CP2415-RGB and CP2415-Xe allow small screen exhibitors to choose between Real|Laser™ illumination and genuine Xenolite® Ultimate Performance lamps, both of which are backed by the most advanced cinema electronics platform, CineLife+ Real|Laser illumination technology enables exhibitors to impress audiences with stunning imagery that is greater than 95% of Rec.2020 color gamut and up to 6,000:1 contrast with a UHC lens.

These new RGB pure laser models supersede previous 2K models and are recognized for operational efficiency that surpasses competitors’ models with energy savings up to 27%.

Quick spec overview:

CP2415-RGB delivers up to 15,000 lumens, with an industry-leading 12.7 lumens per watt

CP2420-RGB delivers up to 20,000 lumens with an industry-leading 12.9 lumens per watt

CP2415-Xe delivers up to 15 000 lumens

In addition, Christie upgraded two of its 4K PLF models:

CP4445-RBB delivers up to 47,000 lumens

CP4455-RGB delivers up to 57,000 lumens

Christie’s new Cinelife+ Series RGB pure laser cinema projectors feature higher efficiency, ultra-fast Series 4 processing electronics, and Real|Laser illumination to deliver premium moviegoing experiences – with the most expansive color gamut and contrast of any illumination technology. The upgraded advanced electronics includes Electronic Color Convergence (ECC) for color alignment for the 2K cinema platform, as well as RemoteUI to securely control the projector via a web browser, eliminating the need for a touch panel controller.

Visitors to the CineAsia show in Thailand, Dec 5-8, can find out more about Christie projectors at the Christie booth 301, at True Icon Hall, Bangkok.

“Our new RGB pure laser cinema projectors offer the highest energy efficiency of any models in the market for their class, and we’re pretty proud of that,” Cinema at Christie’s director of product management Allan Fernandes said in a press release. “As energy costs continue to rise, Christie is also rising to the challenge of creating more sustainable, energy efficient products for our customers.”