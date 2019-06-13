Christie Unveils New Lower-Cost RGB RealLaser Projector for Smaller Screens

PRESS RELEASE

Barcelona, Spain – June 13, 2019: Christie is showcasing its newest addition to the CineLife™ Series—the Christie CP2309-RGB projector featuring RealLaser™ illumination technology—at CineEurope 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, June 17-20. Also debuting are the Christie Vive Audio LA3i loudspeaker, and previews of Christie’s CP4450-RGB demonstrating its technology capabilities for the PLF spectrum cinema.

Redesigned with higher performance and a smaller form factor, the Vive Audio LA3i is the cinema industry’s only screen channel speaker with ribbon-drivers and articulated arrays for vibrant sound. Christie is also showcasing the LS2C and LA3si surround loudspeakers.

Delivering over 8,500 lumens, and 2000:1 contrast ratio at an attractive price point for smaller theater owners, the CP2309-RGB, based on the proven CP2315-RGB design, features ChristieCineLife electronics: Christie’s proprietary all-in-one system for mainstream cinema exhibition. Approaching greater than 95 percent of the Rec. 2020 color space, the CP2309-RGB gives theater owners deep, rich, lifelike colors for over 10 years.

“Christie understands that cinemas come in all sizes, from small screens to large PLF-formats. The availability of our new CP2309-RGB expands our patented, all-in-one, direct-coupled RGB illumination system family, which delivers reliability, high contrast and exceptional color at an unparalleled low cost of ownership,” said Dale Miller, executive vice president, cinema, Christie. “With the impeccable sound of the Vive Audio LA3i speaker, Christie provides a complete cinema-going experience for customers.”

The CP2309-RGB’s all-in-one compact design means no external chillers taking up space and a clean, simple installation that saves theater owners money in both the short and long term. Shipping in the summer of 2019, the CP2309-RGB can reuse existing lenses and accessories from the Christie CP2308, CP2208 and Solaria One platforms.

Attendees at Christie’s Suite D will witness the vibrant visuals of Christie cinema projectors and clean sound of Christie Vive Audio™ in a custom-built, 18-seat theater located at the Christie booth.

Christie is previewing the CP4450-RGB large-format projector equipped with dual-laser optical systems (LOS) and high-speed CineLife+ electronics capable of 4K @ 120Hz HFR playback.

On static display will be the Christie CP4330-RGB projector, which officially launched at CinemaCon. By combining 4K resolution, an expanded color gamut, and contrast ratios far exceeding the DCI specification, the CP4330-RGB reveals greater depth of detail.

Christie’s RealLaser projectors are installed worldwide, including in Brazil’s Cineplus, China’s Wanda Cinema Line, Huaxia, Taiwan’s Vieshow Cinemas, Central America’s Metrocinemas, Australia’s HOYTS Cinemas, Cinemaworld, the Philippines’ SM Cinema, France’s CGR Cinemas and Mexico’s Cinemex.