Ireland’s Omniplex Cinemas Hosts Christmas-in-August Charity Event

Ominplex Cinemas, an Ireland-based chain with 33 cinemas across the country, announced a charity event that brings the trappings of Christmas—trees, music, and movies–to their theaters this month.

Home Alone, Die Hard, Elf, Love Actually, and Frozen 2 will all be shown on Saturday, August 22nd. One Euro (or one pound) from every Christmas ticket sold will be donated to Barnardo’s Children’s Charity, which works to protect vulnerable children in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“It’s been a tough year so far for everyone, and we just want to have one magical day that you can tell a funny story about in years to come—let 2020 be the year your local cinemas did Christmas 4 months early,” said Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas.”We’re also very proud to be supporting Barnardo’s NI and Barnardos Ireland Children’s Charity with this event who need fundraising help more than ever to support families in our local communities.”

Every year, Barnardo’s NI and Barnardos Ireland work with over 30,000 children and families across the island of Ireland.

“Christmas is a special time for children, but for many vulnerable children it can be a difficult time,” added Suzanna Connolly, CEO of Barnardos Ireland. “By supporting Christmas in August, not only are people creating wonderful childhood memories, and recalling their own, but they are also supporting Barnardos to help create lasting and happy childhood memories”

Michele Janes, Head of Barnardo’s NI, gave thanks to everyone who is supporting Omniplex’s event, adding: “By doing so, you are helping us make sure that vulnerable children are safe, supported, and cared for—at Christmas and all year round”

Since re-opening in July 2020, Omniplex has implemented a strategy to ensure guests can enjoy a safe cinema, trip including dynamic in-cinema seat separation, hand sanitizing stations, increased cleaning regimes, and Perspex placed throughout the theaters.