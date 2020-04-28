Cinema In Flux Launches Merchandise Store to Support Will Rogers Foundation

Influx Worldwide is opening an online merchandise store tied to its industry webinar series, Cinema In Flux, with proceeds going to the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation’s Pioneers Assistance Fund. The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) and the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation started the fund with an initial $2.4 million to provide financial assistance to movie theater employees whose employment and livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We envision Cinema In Flux to be a marketplace of ideas for anyone associated with the cinema industry. In addition to our ongoing webinar series, we recently launched an online store selling fan-art merchandise and are delighted to contribute 100% of all profits to the Pioneers Assistance Fund,” said Harish Anand Thilakan, CEO of Influx Worldwide.

“We greatly appreciate the support extended by Cinema In Flux and the other organizations that are helping to raise funds for the Pioneers Assistance Fund. We hope people like the merchandise and help spread the word”, added Todd Vradenburg, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation.