Cinema Software Provider Unique X Inks Three-Year Deal with Pathé Netherlands for Smart Trailering

Unique X, an international cinema software company that operates in 80 countries globally, has signed a three-year deal with Pathé Netherlands for the deployment of Smart Trailering, a pre-show management solution that will be utilized in the chain’s Dutch theaters.

Smart Trailering is a fully automated and centralized trailer scheduling system that automatically pairs trailers with movies in such a way as to optimize operational efficiency. Features include allowing the user to schedule and target pre-show playlists for individual showtimes. Factors taken into account in the Smart Trailering system include film, number of showings, location, date, and time; it also works to prevent errors, including certification, duplicate placement, and the screening of incorrect versions of a trailer.

Pathé Netherlands currently utilizes Unique X’s RosettaBridge Theatre Management System, RosettaNet circuit management, Basekey, and DCP content delivery network Movie Transit.

Unique X’s Chief Commercial Officer Phil Morris commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our supply relationship with Pathé Netherlands, with the addition of the Smart Trailering solution. The Dutch market is a key market for Unique X and the ongoing adoption of our technology by Pathé is a source of great pride to us.”

Doron Kurz, Commercial Director Pathé noted: “We are very pleased to be starting with Unique X. This smart way of trailering enables us to show the appropriate trailers for the right films and the right audience. Our visitors will be better informed about upcoming films that match their film preferences and should not be missed. This way, the support act films become even more part of the day or evening out for our visitors.”