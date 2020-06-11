Cinema Technology Community (CTC) Releases Recommendations for Reopening Theatres

The nonprofit international organization Cinema Technology Community (CTC) released a white paper Thursday detailing recommendations and considerations for cinemas as they begin to reopen.

Items covered include social distancing in seating, staff and employee protection, building sanitation, personal protective equipment, and financial considerations.

The specific recommendations in the report, titled “Planning for Optimal Cinema Occupancy in a Post Covid-19 World,” are available for CTC members only — but new signups can get six months’ membership free.

The two most recent episodes of CTC’s podcast In The Pub with Mike Bradbury both deal with covid-19 and its effect on cinemas. Listen to the most recent episode from May 26 here.

“The fundamental changes that are necessary to re-open cinemas and keep both staff and movie-goers safe are significant and cannot be understated,” CTC President Richard Mitchell said in a press release. “Communication and establishing trust not just in the adapted cinema environment but also in new practices is essential.”