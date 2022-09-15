Cinema Week 2022 Returns on October 7-13 in Over 1,200 Locations

Returning for its second year, Cinema Week is scheduled to take place at over 1,200 cinemas in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean from October 7 to 13. Launched in 2021 as an initiative for cinemas to reconnect with moviegoers, the 2022 edition will kick off with the opening night of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, 20th Century Studios’ Amsterdam, and Focus Features’ Tar.

The week’s daily-themed activations continue on October 8th with Community Day, presented by the Independent Cinema Alliance, where participating theaters across the country will host over 6,500 underserved youth from organizations such as Variety – the Children’s Charity, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, HopeKids and Family Success Centers, to a free screening of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Cinema Week delivered 15.5 million admissions, 10 billion earned media impressions, and 20 million in-theater impressions during its inaugural edition in 2021. Cinema Week 2022 comes on the heels of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, an unrelated initiative that registered over 8.1 million admissions over September 3 with a steeply discounted $3 ticket price. Discounted admissions will not be part of Cinema Week, but the event will feature special offers across individual cinemas and circuits—including unlimited popcorn.

“We are excited that Cinema Week is now an annual event that will continue to celebrate the moviegoing experience, while focusing on bringing more guests to more theaters in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean,” said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman and Creator of Cinema Week. “Cinema Week features great content from studios and event cinema distributors—offering something for everyone to see every day of the week, literally. And, to sweeten the experience, most locations are offering unlimited popcorn during Cinema Week.”

“Majestic is proud to participate in nationwide Cinema Week,” said Craig Paschichof, CEO, Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill. “As a locally owned business, we already feel very connected to our community. This is an ideal way to broaden our connections via a national platform to celebrate what draws people to Majestic, particularly the bonds we create and the memories we make through great cinematic experiences.”

For more information on Cinema Week 2022, tune into the replay of Boxoffice LIVE Session’s Cinema Week 2022 webinar below. Cinemas can sign up to participate in this year’s event by accessing the Cinema Week exhibitor portal.

Boxoffice LIVE Sessions Cinema Week 2022

CINEMA WEEK DAILY-THEMED SCHEDULE: