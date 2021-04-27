Cinemark Announces New Theater in Riverton, Utah

Cinemark XD screen; Image Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark, North America’s third largest exhibitor, has announced that they will be opening a new theater in Riverton, Utah, in partnership with CenterCal Properties LLC. The 14-screen theater will be located in Riverton’s Mountain View Village, a mixed-use lifestyle center in the southern Greater Salt Lake area.

Cinemark’s new Riverton theater, formally agreed upon in 2019, is currently under construction and is set to open mid-2022. Amenities at the theater will include a Cinemark XD premium large format auditorium, Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers, reserved seating in all auditoriums, 4K laser projection from Cinionic, expanded food and beverage offerings, and more.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a film on the big screen with the addition of a brand-new Cinemark theatre in Riverton,” said Jay Jostrand, Cinemark EVP of Real Estate. “We know Utah has an avid moviegoing community, and we are proud to work with long-time partner CenterCal Properties to bring this new entertainment destination to life with our best amenities and the sight and sound technology that cannot be replicated at home.”

Added Craig Trottier, CenterCal Properties’ president, mountain region: “We are honored and thrilled to once again partner with Cinemark Theatres, this time for Mountain View Village, Phase II. The groundbreaking of this new Cinemark location represents one of the first new theatres to begin construction since the Covid pandemic began and is a testament to Cinemark’s strength and commitment to its customers. This theatre will set a new standard for entertainment in the Intermountain West. We can’t wait for their grand opening next year.”