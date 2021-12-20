Cinemark Teams with ESPN to Bring Three College Football Playoff Games to the Big Screen

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • December 20 2021
Cinemark will screen the two college football playoff semifinal games and the national championship at 27 of their markets nationwide.

The games are:

  • The Cotton Bowl / playoff semifinals: #1 Alabama (featuring Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Bryce Young) vs. #4 Cincinnati. Friday, December 31, 3:30 PM Eastern.
  • The Orange Bowl / playoff semifinals: #2 Michigan vs. #3 Georgia. Friday, December 31, 7:30 PM Eastern.
  • National championship: winners of the above two games. Monday, January 10, 8 P.M. Eastern.

All showings will include ESPN’s live pre-game studio programming.

The 27 markets where Cinemark will screen the games, including the four local markets for all four teams, are:

  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • Los Angeles, California
  • Sacramento, California
  • San Francisco, California
  • Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Jacksonville, Florida
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Baltimore, Maryland
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Jackson, Mississippi
  • Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Rochester, New York
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Dayton, Ohio
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Eugene, Oregon
  • Austin, Texas
  • Dallas, Texas
  • El Paso, Texas
  • Houston, Texas
  • Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Seattle, Washington

“We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound,” Cinemark Senior Vice President of Global Content Justin McDaniel said in a press release. “This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action.”

Cinemark ranked #3 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 listing of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 4,517 screens at 331 locations.

