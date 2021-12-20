Cinemark Teams with ESPN to Bring Three College Football Playoff Games to the Big Screen

The Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cinemark will screen the two college football playoff semifinal games and the national championship at 27 of their markets nationwide.

The games are:

The Cotton Bowl / playoff semifinals: #1 Alabama (featuring Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Bryce Young) vs. #4 Cincinnati. Friday, December 31, 3:30 PM Eastern.

The Orange Bowl / playoff semifinals: #2 Michigan vs. #3 Georgia. Friday, December 31, 7:30 PM Eastern.

National championship: winners of the above two games. Monday, January 10, 8 P.M. Eastern.

All showings will include ESPN’s live pre-game studio programming.

The 27 markets where Cinemark will screen the games, including the four local markets for all four teams, are:

Huntsville, Alabama

Los Angeles, California

Sacramento, California

San Francisco, California

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Hartford, Connecticut

Jacksonville, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baltimore, Maryland

Detroit, Michigan

Jackson, Mississippi

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Las Vegas, Nevada

Rochester, New York

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Eugene, Oregon

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

El Paso, Texas

Houston, Texas

Salt Lake City, Utah

Seattle, Washington

“We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound,” Cinemark Senior Vice President of Global Content Justin McDaniel said in a press release. “This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action.”

