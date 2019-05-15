Cinemark Announces New Two-Tiered Loyalty Program Cinemark Movie Rewards

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 15, 2019– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced the official nationwide launch of its upgraded loyalty program: Cinemark Movie Rewards. Applicable to all Cinemark theatres starting today, Cinemark Movie Rewards gives guests a two-tiered loyalty program that’s easy to understand and navigate.

Cinemark Movie Rewards is a two-tiered loyalty program that gives members one point for every one dollar spent at Cinemark. Members can redeem points for a variety of rewards including movie tickets, concession deals, and movie swag. Members can join for free as a Movie Fan member, or upgrade to Movie Club for a monthly subscription fee.

Cinemark’s improved loyalty program was fueled by extensive consumer research, creating a simple and modern program that gives moviegoers greater access to free tickets, special events and food and beverage rewards. Cinemark Movie Rewards utilizes a simple points-per-dollar approach, allowing members to earn and track points easily.

“We are constantly looking for new opportunities to innovate and evolve our offerings and provide our guests the ultimate moviegoing experience,” said Mark Zoradi, CEO, Cinemark. “Cinemark created Cinemark Movie Rewards to not only meet the needs of our customers but exceed them by providing a user-friendly program that’s effortless to manage, personalize and access.”

Cinemark Movie Rewards combines Cinemark Connections, Cinemark’s existing free loyalty program, and Movie Club, the monthly membership program, under one umbrella, giving loyalty members the chance to choose between two tiers— Movie Fan and Movie Club:

Movie Fan—The Free Tier

Members earn one point for every one dollar spent to redeem for free tickets, concession items and collectible movie swag. Additionally, members receive exclusive access to specialty screenings and more all with no upfront cost.

Movie Club— The Premium Tier

For a monthly fee of $8.99, or $9.99 in CA, OR, WA and AK, and in addition to all Movie Fan benefits, members receive one ticket per month, member pricing on additional tickets, a 20% discount on all concessions every visit and the ability to reserve seats with no online fees. All unused tickets rollover each month and can be used any time with no expiration for active members.

Starting today, all current Cinemark Connections and Movie Club members, as well as their accumulated loyalty points to date, will be seamlessly transferred over to Cinemark Movie Rewards. Guest can now learn more and sign up for Cinemark Movie Rewards at www.cinemark.com/movierewards.