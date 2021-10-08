Cinemark Opens 14-Screen Cinema in Waco, Texas

Image courtesy: Cinemark / Business Wire.

Just in time for the release of No Time to Die, Cinemark has opened a 14-screen cinema in Waco, Texas with reclining luxury seats, two immersive XD auditoriums, and laser projection.

The theater also features immersive D-BOX seats, with vibration and motion effects, and an exterior mural painted by local artist Kalyn Dunks which depicts iconic Waco landmarks and traditions.

The new cinema is located in the Cottonwood Creek Market, at 2400 Creekview Drive.

“Bringing the world-class Cinemark moviegoing experience to the Waco area is something we have been looking forward to for a long time,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a press release. “We are proud to partner with such a unique and close-knit community to bring the area’s movie lovers the absolute best possible moviegoing experience. There is nothing like the immersive, cinematic nature of the theatre, and it comes just in time for a thrilling upcoming film slate.”

“We are excited for Cinemark’s Grand Opening at Cottonwood Creek Market,” said Steve Alvis, the co-founder and managing partner of NewQuest Properties. “This Cinemark will anchor the entertainment wing of our development, which will solidify Cottonwood Creek as the region’s dominant experiential retail destination.”

Cinemark ranked #3 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 ranking of North America’s largest exhibition circuits, with 4,517 screens at 331 locations.