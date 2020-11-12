Cinemark Opens Second Location of CUT! Dine-In Concept in the Greater Houston Area

Image courtesy Cinemark

PRESS RELEASE

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. welcomes moviegoers in the greater Houston area to their new CUT! By Cinemark Cypress, open November 12. Located off Highway 290 at 29030 Northwest Freeway, the eight-screen entertainment destination provides moviegoers with the Cinemark cinematic experience in addition to hand-crafted cocktails and a dine-in menu. The first CUT! By Cinemark location opened in Frisco, Texas in March of last year.

“CUT! By Cinemark offers the ultimate dining and entertainment spot with a carefully curated menu of freshly prepared food and craft cocktails that further enhance the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Cinemark is pleased to continue to evolve the moviegoing experience with our CUT! concept at a time when people need entertainment and an escape from reality the most.”

CUT! by Cinemark offers guests made-to-order menu items prepared in the full in-theater kitchen and specialty cocktails to enjoy in any of the auditoriums, as well as in the dining and lounge areas. Moviegoers can have traditional snacks or full meals, including hand-stretched pizzas, delivered to their seat with the push of a button. In addition to the pizza, the menu includes items such as Rosemary Fries with Chipotle Mayo, Brisket Nachos, a Beyond Burger, Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich, and desserts. The range of hand-crafted cocktails includes a Ghost Margarita, Blackberry Tequila Smash, and Blueberry Pom Cosmo.

The theatre provides a variety of new amenities, including: