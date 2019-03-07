Cinemark Brings New In-Theater Dining Concept CUT! to Texas Multiplex

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar. 7, 2019– Cinemark Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced CUT! by Cinemark in Frisco, Texas, is officially open. The 10-screen theatre, located at 6969 U.S. Highway 380, is a new approach to dine-in moviegoing offering a complete entertainment experience, featuring delicious cuisine, hand-crafted cocktails and the ideal social setting. Guests can visit www.cinemark.com/cut to view showtimes, purchase movie tickets, peruse food and beverage selections and plan their next exciting night out.

CUT by Cinemark’s freshly prepared menu items include hand-stretched pizzas baked in an Italian stone oven, burgers, specialty sandwiches and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The space we have created with CUT! by Cinemark allows everyone to have an exceptional time, whether they are savoring our unique, freshly prepared food and drink, catching a movie or both,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s CEO. “This is just another example of how Cinemark is innovating the moviegoing experience and offering guests an all-encompassing entertainment destination.”

CUT! by Cinemark elevates the traditional movie theatre experience by offering guests made-to-order menu items and cocktails to enjoy in each of the 10 state-of-the-art auditoriums, as well as in the dining and lounge areas. Moviegoers will have their entrees, beverages and traditional snacks delivered discreetly to their seat with just the push of a button. The restaurant, lounge and patio are welcoming environments designed to offer guests fun, casual and social spaces.

The appetizing menu includes hand-stretched pizzas created with house-made sauce and the finest pizza toppings, then baked in an Italian stone oven. Guests can enjoy one of several specialty sandwiches like the Bourbon Bacon Jam Cheeseburger or the Porchetta Sandwich, featuring sliced pork roast which is marinated and slow roasted in-house; all made to pair perfectly with the theatre’s signature drinks like the Layered Ginger Cocktail, Ghost Pepper Margarita and the Blueberry Pom Cosmo Martini.

This brand-new theatre boasts a wide array of offerings:

Ten ultra-modern auditoriums with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, swivel trays, cup holders and heat-controlled seats

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 private label Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world, featuring state-of-the-art picture and sound quality

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability in several auditoriums

A unique and freshly prepared menu of cuisine to enjoy, from fan-favorite snacks to full meals and scrumptious desserts

A full-service bar offering more than 20 popular beers, including local draft IPAs, as well as an impressive wine selection, four specialty martinis and signature cocktails

An inviting outdoor patio with a fireplace and interactive social games

A sophisticated banquet space that accommodates up to 50 guests and available by reservation year-round

A contemporary game room offering an assortment of popular games complete with a prize hub

Walk-up, easy-to-use ticket kiosks with a welcoming guest services area

Reserved seating with online and app ticketing capabilities to make any night on the town as convenient as possible

CUT! by Cinemark is the company’s 22nd theatre in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and is located at 6969 U.S. Highway 380, Frisco TX 75033, at the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 380. To learn more about this fresh approach to movie theatres and purchase tickets, visit www.cinemark.com/cut. Stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #CUTbyCinemark).