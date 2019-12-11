Cinemark Raises Record Funds with 30th Annual Charity Golf Classic Dinner & Tournament

PRESS RELEASE

Cinemark celebrated a milestone as it hosted its 30th Annual Charity Golf Classic Dinner & Tournament benefiting three of Cinemark’s most beloved charity partners. It was a banner event, raising more money than ever before through the generous donations and sponsorships from valued vendors, suppliers, partners, and colleagues. The net proceeds will be donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, Variety the Children’s Charity of Texas, and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

The very special 30th anniversary dinner event was held at Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas. The evening’s festivities kicked off with a Cinemark RED-themed cocktail reception and silent auction with free-flowing champagne served by a Cirque du Soleil-style aerial bartender. The Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy,

and two of the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders were there to greet supporters with Texas-sized smiles.

After the delightful reception, the 480 guests moved into the Oil Baron’s ballroom for a delicious three-course dinner. The evening’ hostess, Jennifer Chreitzberg, and host, Gary McCain, welcomed the lively crowd. They were followed by Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi, who gave his opening remarks about the momentous event. Each of the charity partners shared compelling videos and talked about their missions.

The evening culminated in a live auction, filled with exciting items including Super Bowl tickets, Napa and Telluride vacations, and a Vegas trip to see George Strait in concert! The always popular “Cowboy Auctioneer,” Heath Hale, and his ringmen made sure everyone was entertained. Each live auction prize winner’s table was surprised with glasses of champagne, which were opened by a brave, saber sword-bearing gentleman. As the evening came to a close, guests were thanked by the dedicated group of Cinemark employee volunteers who helped ensure the entire night was a success.

The happy golfers showed up bright and early the following morning at the Firewheel Golf Park in Garland, Texas. They were welcomed by Cinemark volunteers, music, and mimosas. The more than 400 golfers enjoyed a day full of golf, camaraderie, Texas barbecue, beer, and fun! The end of the sunny but cool, clear day brought time to sit and relax with friends for a Tex-Mex meal in the open-air pavilion situated under stately, old oak trees. Before the sun set, Gary McCain gave out the tournament awards and the last of the raffle prizes along with a heartfelt farewell until next year.

Cinemark offers special thank you to all those who generously contributed their time to volunteer and those who donated or sponsored the two-day event to help Cinemark raise the largest amount in its 30-year history of hosting this annual tournament event. The money raised will help three worthy charities in numerous ways. This annual Cinemark event demonstrates how much Cinemark Cares and lives out its values of Passion for People and Do the Right Thing.