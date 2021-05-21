Cinemark to Screen Family-Friendly Movies for $1.50 on Wednesday Mornings this Summer

Cinemark will return its ‘Summer Movie Clubhouse’ series in June, July, and August, playing G-rated and PG-rated titles for $1.50 tickets on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 A.M.

The films will be Trolls: World Tour on June 16, The Secret Life of Pets 2 on June 23, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on June 30, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part on July 7, The Angry Birds Movie 2 on July 14, Dora and the Lost City of Gold on July 21, Minions on July 28, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on August 4.

196 locations in 36 states are slated to participate. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again work with Sony Pictures to celebrate family-fun entertainment this season with our Summer Movie Clubhouse series,” Cinemark Global CMO Wanda Gierhart Fearing said in a company press release. “This fan-favorite program brings films for all ages back to the big screen and offers our littlest moviegoers and their families a great way to spend their summer months by escaping into the pure joy of watching a great movie in a theatre.”