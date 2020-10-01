Cinemark to Give Away 1,000 Private Halloween Watch Parties

Photo Courtesy Cinemark Theatres

PRESS RELEASE

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is celebrating the spookiest time of the year by giving away one thousands Private Watch Parties–putting big screams on the big screen this Halloween. The Private Watch Party giveaway begins Friday, Oct. 9 at 10:31 a.m. CT at www.cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

A Cinemark Private Watch Party offers the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film with the group of their choice. Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase.

“Private Watch Parties have quickly become a moviegoer favorite–offering customers an exclusively immersive cinematic experience with a group they trust,” said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “In this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is happy to offer an alternative way to celebrate Halloween by bringing back some of the best movies for family fun or fright and giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties.”

Moviegoers who want to reserve their own Halloween Private Watch Party can go to their individual theater page on the Cinemark website or app beginning 10:31 a.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 9 and select any Private Watch Party showtime for the day of October 31. The first 1,000 individuals to check out with a Halloween Private Watch Party will do so for free. Free screenings are limited to one per customer.

For the occasion, Cinemark is bringing back a slate of Halloween movies including Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, Coco, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloween (2018), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Addams Family (2019), and The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (2000). Families are encouraged to come dressed for the celebration in their Halloween costumes.

From October 29 through November 1, all candy will be buy-one-get-one free at the special discounted price of $2.50. Other discounts are offered on large popcorn ($5) and large fountain drinks or ICEEs ($2.50). Cinemark Movie Club members will save an additional 20 percent on concessions.