Cineplex and CJ 4DPLEX Open British Columbia’s First 4DX Auditorium This Weekend at Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis

Canadian cinema chain Cineplex, , in partnership with CJ 4DPLEX, announced that British Columbia’s first 4DX auditorium opens at Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis in Burnaby this weekend, for Avatar: The Way of Water.

The 4DX cinematic experience gives audiences the ability to engage all of their senses, including touch, sight, sound, and smell. The film technology delivers an immersive multi-sensory cinematic experience incorporating on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats, as well as environmental effects such as water, wind, fog, scent, and snow to enhance the action on screen.

Cineplex and CJ 4DPLEX first partnered in 2016 to launch Canada’s first 4DX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP in Toronto, Ontario. Since then, the partnership has been extended to bring 4DX theatres to seven locations:

Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis: Burnaby, British Columbia

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook: Chinook, Alberta

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton: Edmonton, Alberta

Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain: Hamilton, Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP: Oakville, Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa: Ottawa, Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP: Toronto, Ontario

“The state-of-the-art technology that CJ 4DPLEX has masterfully created brings a true and incomparable escape into the magical world of cinema that you have to see, hear, feel and smell to believe. The 4DX experience is another example of our ongoing commitment to innovation in our theatres,” Kevin Watts, Cineplex’s Executive Vice President of Exhibition and Location-Based Entertainment, said in a press release,. “It is a real thrill to bring 4DX to our guests in Burnaby and the surrounding Metro Vancouver area, especially just in time for the busy holiday season when we all look forward to visiting the theatres with family and friends.”

“We are excited to expand 4DX in Canada and continue our partnership with Cineplex. 4DX provides moviegoers with an experience that can only be appreciated in the theatre,” Duncan Macdonald, CJ 4DPLEX America’s Head of Worldwide Marketing and Theatre Development, said in the same press release. “The process to enhance content for the 4DX screen requires skilled editors and weeks of work; the end result is magical. Nothing matches the immersive and interactive experience that 4DX provides.”