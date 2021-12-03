Cineplex Entertainment Offers Holiday Discounts, Bundles, and Movie Programming

Canada’s largest cinema chain is providing several holiday discounts and offers this season, in addition to holiday-themed film programming.

The Cineplex Holiday Gift Bundle . All Cineplex gift card purchases of $40 or more bought before January 2, 2022 will receive a holiday gift bundle coupon book that includes one free general admission and one free popcorn.

Between December 1-5, a Buy One, Give One (BOGO) promotion: moviegoers can buy one ticket for themselves and receive a free ticket to give to somebody else for the same showtime.

Between December 4-22, Cineplex will present a lineup of classic holiday programming on the big screen, including: Christmas with Andr é, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Magic Flute (Metropolitan Opera), and It’s a Wonderful Life (75th Anniversary). For full listings and tickets, visit Cineplex.com/Events

At Cineplex’s The Rec Room and Playdium entertainment locations, b etween December 17 and January 9, all CineClub members can receive a 20 percent discount off amusement gaming. Patrons can also get $10 in free gaming with the purchase of a game tag valued at $30 or more.

“Not only are the holidays about reconnecting, but they’re also about escaping from the hustle and bustle of the busiest season of the year. With Cineplex gift cards, you can give the magic of the movies while also gifting yourself with our holiday gift card bundle,” Cineplex’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Sara Moore said in a press release. “This is a time of giving and receiving, and Cineplex employees are proud to once again raise money for Food Banks Canada, which the company will match dollar for dollar.”

Based in Toronto, Cineplex Entertainment ranked #4 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 1,657 screens at 161 locations.