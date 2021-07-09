Cineplex to Open Ontario, Canada Locations Next Friday, July 16, at 50 Percent Capacity

In accordance with local reopening laws, Canada’s biggest exhibition circuit Cineplex will reopen as many of its 68 theaters and five entertainment venues across Ontario as possible next Friday, July 16.

The province announced today that Ontario theaters can reopen next week at 50 percent capacity to a maximum of 1,000 guests per building, with 75 percent capacity outdoors on patios.

The circuit will follow its VenueSafe protocols which includes reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning, safety signage throughout its facilities, and reserved seating.

Showtimes and tickets will be available at Cineplex.com or on the Cineplex app starting next Wednesday, July 14. Films will include Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, F9, and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.

“Our team has been waiting for this day and are thrilled that next week we will finally be able to reopen our doors in Ontario,” Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a company press release. “We can now enjoy movies the way that they’re meant to be seen, with Cineplex providing the escape of the big screen and big sound that we have all been missing for so long.”

Cineplex ranked as the fourth-largest North American exhibition circuit and largest based in Canada, according to Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 list, with 1,657 screens at 161 locations.