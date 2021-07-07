Cineplex Opens Standalone VIP Cinema in Burnaby, British Columbia

Two days after announcing the The Rec Room Brentwood in Burnaby, British Columbia, Cineplex has announced the opening of the adjacent standalone VIP Cinemas, Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood (presented by Scotiabank). VIP Cinemas is an adults-only theater concept catering to customers 19 and over.

The 20,700 square foot theater includes five auditoriums and a licensed lounge. Guests can choose from traditional concessions, including popcorn, or from an expanded food and beverage menu that includes salads and bowls, burgers and poutine, desserts and a selection of cocktails, wines and premium craft beers – all delivered to customers’ luxury recliners.

“We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience and can’t wait to safely welcome them back to our newest VIP Cinemas location in Burnaby, B.C.,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “As we continue to introduce new and refined entertainment choices for movie-lovers across Canada, Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood is the perfect place for guests to escape in a unique and luxurious setting, while enjoying the big screen and big sound that we’ve all been missing for so long.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Cineplex and have The Amazing Brentwood be home to their new VIP Cinemas as well as The Rec Room,” added Graeme Johnson, Executive Vice President, Shape Properties. “This combination will truly solidify The Amazing Brentwood as the signature entertainment destination in Metro Vancouver.”

In its first week, Cineplex will be showing F9 and Black Widow, which opens July 9. Tickets and showtimes are available at the theatre and at Cineplex.com.

Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood is located directly above the newly-opened Rec Room Brentwood, anchoring Phase One of The Amazing Brentwood redevelopment. Both venues face a one-acre events plaza. The theater follows VenueSafeTM, a set of protocols and procedures employed by Cineplex to keep its guests and employees safe in accordance with provincial guidelines. Protocols include enhanced cleaning and safety signage throughout the venue, along with a reduced capacity of 50 guests or 50% capacity per auditorium, whichever is greater.

Cineplex currently operates 24 VIP Cinemas locations across Canada, including four others in British Columbia. The new Brentwood location is only the second standalone VIP theater in Canada, with the first being Cineplex VIP Cinemas Don Mills in Ontario. The company’s total footprint is 161 theaters across Canada, including 25 in British Columbia.