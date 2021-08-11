Cineplex Launches CineClub Movie Subscription Program in Canada

Canadian distributor Cineplex is launching a new movie subscription program called CineClub, the company announced today.

For $9.99 a month (plus tax), CineClub members will receive one regular admission ticket every month with no expiration date, plus additional tickets at the price of $9.99 along with discounts on concessions, purchases at the Cineplex Store and gaming experiences at its Rec Room and Playdium locations. CineClub will be offered exclusively to new and existing members of the distributor’s SCENE loyalty program.

Cineplex operates a total of 161 theaters across Canada.

“CineClub is a new, innovative entertainment program exclusive to SCENE members that no other exhibitor in Canada can provide. We are proud to offer members an unmatched value that extends across our theatres and entertainment venues to give them ample options after being cooped up inside for far too long,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “We recognize that movie fans nationwide are eager to return to the theatrical experience and escape to the big screen, and we are thrilled to provide them with this unique membership opportunity, providing both value and convenience.”

A CineClub membership offers the following:

One monthly regular admission CineClub Member ticket that rolls over and never expires for active members

One companion ticket for $9.99 with the CineClub member ticket

The ability to purchase up to two CineClub-priced tickets for $9.99 per showtime for additional theatre visits at anytime during the month

20% discount off concessions (excluding alcoholic beverages)

10% discount off purchases made at the Cineplex Store

20% discount off amusement gaming at The Rec Room and Playdium locations across Canada

Today’s announcement comes just a day after Landmark Cinemas Canada announced its own new membership rewards program, EXTRA, which boasts three separate tiers, including one paid subscription option offering additional benefits.