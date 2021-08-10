Landmark Cinemas Canada Unveils EXTRAS Rewards Program

Image Courtesy of CNW Group/Landmark Cinemas LP

Landmark Cinemas Canada will launch a new rewards program in September. Dubbed EXTRAS, the program will offer moviegoers three membership options, including a subscription program.

EXTRAS’ three membership tiers are Movie Fan, Movie Insider and — representing the program’s sole subscription option — Movie Club. Each will offer Landmark Canada customers the ability to earn and redeem points for movie admission and concession purchases along with access to assorted perks.

“Landmark EXTRAS rewards Movie Lovers with more of what they love – free movies, concession items and more,” said Bill Walker, CEO, Landmark Cinemas, “and provides moviegoers with unprecedented choice, including our Movie Club subscription membership, that enables Movie Lovers to enjoy the theatrical movie-going experience more often with the extra benefit of earning and redeeming points for their moviegoing purchases.”

To learn more about Landmark EXTRAS, and to register to receive program sign-up details, visit www.landmarkextras.com.