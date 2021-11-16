Cineplex Opens New VIP Cinemas Location in Calgary

Image Courtesy of CNW Group/Cineplex

Cineplex is opening a new VIP Cinemas location in Calgary, Alberta on Wednesday (November 17), marking the first standalone VIP location in the province. Located in the University District, the new theater – dubbed Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District presented by Scotiabank – boasts five auditoriums and a “licensed lounge” for customers 18 and over, according to a press release.

All auditoriums in the 22,500 square foot theater include “state-of-the-art” laser projectors, newly introduced heated recliners with power headrests and quilted backs and VIP chaise lounges in the front row. The first titles to screen at the theater will be Marvel’s Eternals and Dune, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife and King Richard opening on November 19 and House of Gucci opening on November 24.

The theater will offer traditional concessions as well as an expanded food and beverage menu featuring salads, bowls, burgers, poutine, desserts, cocktails, wine and craft beers delivered directly to guests’ seats. Customers can order from the VIP menu on their phones using the Cineplex app.

In accordance with provincial guidelines, the new theater will adhere to Cineplex’s VenueSafe, a set of safety protocols and procedures that includes proof of vaccination, reserved seating, enhanced cleaning procedures and safety signage throughout the facility.

“Our business and the industry are recovering thanks to the millions of Canadians who have clearly missed the sense of escape and wonder that only the theatrical experience can provide,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO, Cineplex, in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Calgarians to our newest VIP Cinemas location and 25th VIP Cinemas across Canada, Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District, as we are able to create jobs and invest in the local economy, all while introducing the community to new and refined entertainment.”

With the new location, Cineplex now operates 25 VIP Cinemas locations across Canada, including three others in Alberta: Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP and Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP. The exhibitor additionally operates over 170 theaters and location-based entertainment venues across Canada.